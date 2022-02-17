Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers ends Cook Recreation Area initiative

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 17, 2022) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is ending its initiative for a public-private partnership to lease Cook Recreation Area at J. Percy Priest Lake in Hermitage, Tennessee.

    Freddie Bell, Nashville District’s Nashville Area Operations manager, said the Notice of Availability for the initiative is officially cancelled.

    Bell said applicants for the partnership collectively did not fulfill the tenets of the initiative, which would have provided a fully functional campground designed for a broad range of camping styles, multipurpose day use area offering a diverse set of low-impact nature-based recreational opportunities, and a long-term business model and associated development plan that would safeguard the environment.

    “The Corps will continue to operate and maintain the Cook Recreation Day-Use Area,” Bell said. “The campground will remain closed.”

    At the onset of the initiative, the Corps was definitive that it would not allow a marina or theme park to be developed as part of any public-private partnership. Throughout the evaluation process, the Corps of Engineers also considered input received by interested stakeholders and through the public comment process.

    “We really appreciate the public’s engagement, especially from the communities that are connected to and enjoy the recreation areas the Corps manages,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, Nashville District commander. “We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with local communities and to provide visitors to Cook Recreation Area with the same recreational opportunities consistent with the USACE mission at J. Percy Priest Lake.”

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow J. Percy Priest Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/jpercypriestlake.)

    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    Hermitage
    Nashville District
    J. Percy Priest Lake
