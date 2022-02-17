VICKSBURG, Miss. – A group of female engineers and scientists from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg recently came together to speak to 30 Girl Scouts from the Vicksburg area.



The Girl Scout Engineering Workshop was hosted by the Society of Women Engineers Girl Scout Engineering Workshop and held at the ERDC FORWARD Center. The ERDC participants joined engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District, Argon and International Paper at the annual event.



The workshop consisted of interactive activities designed to inspire the Girl Scouts, ages 5 to 15, to achieve their potential as engineers, scientists and industry leaders.



“We have incredible female engineers and scientists at ERDC,” said Col. Teresa Schlosser, 11th Commander of ERDC. “I am proud of these women for the taking the time to pass on their knowledge and helping inspire the next generation of female engineers and scientists.”



Participants from the ERDC included: Margarita Ordaz, Caitlin Tibbetts, Lyan Garcia and Jami Lynn Rushing from the ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory; Kate Staebell, Taylor Cagle and Lauren Dunkin from the ERDC’s Coastal Hydraulics Laboratory; as well as Nia Hurst and Samantha Weist from the ERDC’s Environmental Laboratory.



The Society of Women Engineers, Mississippi River City section, is the only professional chapter in the state of Mississippi, and its mission is to achieve a world with gender parity and equality in engineering and technology.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:07 Story ID: 414828 Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ERDC engineers and scientists participate in Girl Scout workshop, by Jason Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.