New York Air Guard 106th Civil Engineers Train at Silver Flag

Courtesy Photo | New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing firefighters extinguish live-fire training props at Silver Flag exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Panama City, Fla., January 6, 2022. Nineteen Airmen from the 106th Civil Engineering Squadron traveled to Tyndall AFB for a 10-day exercise, where they trained and tested their readiness in preparation for deployment.

Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, N.Y. -- Nineteen New York Air National Guard Airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing's Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) deployed to Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Fla., for a 10-day Silver Flag exercise, from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14, 2022.



The engineers trained for a week, followed by an intense two-day wartime simulation. According to Air Force regulations, airmen must be Silver Flag trained every four years and before deployments to maintain readiness.



Silver Flag is an essential exercise for those who serve in engineering, ensuring they are ready to deploy and conduct combat missions confidently.



Master Sgt. Michael Gadman, 106th Rescue Wing assistant chief of fire prevention, explained the Silver Flag exercise is a mecca for civil engineers because it allows members to use all their skills in a real-world training environment.



"The team worked hard to establish a bare base," Gadman said. "They had to install runways, put up tents, building structures, got clean drinking water, found electrical power to keep everything running smoothly, and made sure aircraft could land and fly out again safely at this new location."



Bare bases are ideal for military operations because it allows flexibility and speed. The 106th engineers can quickly go into a bare base with little infrastructure or support on-site due to their experience working under minimized circumstances.



The 106th CES is responsible for providing the backbone of any military installation. They are in charge of operations, electrical power production, HVAC, water and fuel management systems, engineering assistance, pavement, heavy systems, fire, emergency management, and structural management.



"The Air Guard provides a unique opportunity for those with engineering experience, giving our military members an edge," Gadman said. "We also attract high school graduates who can benefit significantly from the skills they develop here in this squadron. Some even pursue them right after joining up."



The 106th CES has been taking part in Silver Flag exercises for decades. The rigorous training is essential to readiness, should the unit ever be called upon, in conventional or unconventional conflicts, including federal and state missions.



The Airmen's training and equipment proved useful when helping the community during Superstorm Sandy, Gadman recalled. "Our expertise with heavy equipment came in handy, clearing debris from roads so our neighbors could recover from (the) tragedy quickly."



Tyndall AFB has the only Federal Aviation Administration burn pit in America. This unique facility allows firefighters to ignite jet fuel at high temperatures, making it an essential tool for aircraft rescue and firefighting.



Silver Flag's live-fire training props are the most comprehensive and realistic in all airports. From a life-sized combustible airframe to using jet fuel as an ingredient, they have it covered, Gadman said.



Senior Airman Kerry Schmitt, 106th firefighter, said that Silver Flag was an eye-opening experience for bare base firefighting.



"The highlight of the training was fighting a jet fuel fire with foam," Schmitt said. "Most fire training uses propane which can be turned off in an emergency. When jet fuel is burning, you must extinguish it. This training was great for breaking tunnel vision and helping me to open my eyes to see what was going on in fighting fires. It was amazing!"



Senior Airman Theodore Quintana, 106th structural specialist, said that he enjoyed the training and appreciated the expertise from the Air Force active duty instructors.



"The Silver Flag exercise has given me the skills and confidence to handle any situation," Quintana said.