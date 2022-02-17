2ID Hosts Korean Military Academy Cadets to Train for Sandhurst Military Skill Competition

Korean Military Academy trains for Sandhurst with 2ID

By Pfc. Kade M. Bowers

2nd Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division hosts 10 cadets from the Korean Military Academy Feb. 14-Feb. 17, 2022 on Camp Humphreys, South Korea.

The training was conducted in preparation for the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, an annual event held at U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, which tests a wide variety of warrior skills. The event hosts a wide array of international military academies from countries such as the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Denmark.

The training lasted three days, with various events throughout each day. The first day consisted of water survival training held at the Lt. Gen. Thomas S. Vandal Training Center and remedial classes on warrior skills hosted in the 2ID headquarters.

During the training, the cadets were in 12 feet of water performing various tasks to help improve their water survival capabilities.

The cadets felt the new addition of wearing combat boots during their training was the most challenging part of the events on the first day. In spite of the challenge presented by the exercises, the cadets still managed to enjoy them.

“The relay race was a good experience for us because it was a good experience for us to build teamwork and gain more experience,” said Seo Hae Jang, a member of the KMA Sandhurst Team.

The relay race wasn’t the only exercise the group enjoyed from the plethora of drills the group executed.

“We don’t have as deep of a pool at the KMA, so my favorite thing was the dive training,” said Seong An Jeon, the team leader of the KMA Sandhurst team.

“This water survival training was a great experience for the entire Sandhurst team,” said Jang. “We’ve never worn combat boots before during this kind of training and I think it was nice for us to be able to use this facility because we don’t normally have training that is this in-depth.”

The training was organized by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eric Bermudez, the senior electronic warfare technician within the 2ID. Bermudez and his noncommissioned officers put together the entire event and ensured the trainees had the best instruction possible. Bermudez was especially proud of how the cadets handled the water survival training.

“They actually started out by purposefully learning wrong techniques,” said Bermudez. “As they went they began to learn the actual techniques and became much more efficient as they went on through the day.”

A lot went into preparing for this event and making sure the cadets were able to execute to the best of their ability in environments conducive to their learning.

The second day started with classes surrounding tactical combat casualty care. The cadets worked through multiple tasks including applying tourniquets and proper combat care procedures.

Later in the day the cadets participated in a confidence course, consisting of a low crawl, confidence climb, rope tower, vaulting, weaver, and a wall for the cadets to scale.

The obstacles presented vast challenges for the cadets such as the “Tough One” which required the cadets to scale a rope wall, walk across balance beams, climb up and over a ladder, and climb back down another rope wall.

“The best obstacle was the tough one, the height of it was an insane challenge,” said Jeon. “It was just a different kind of hard than everything else there.”

This obstacle proved to be the favorite of the cadets and also the one they found most challenging.

“My favorite obstacle was definitely the ‘Tough One’,” said Jang. “Even though it was the most difficult, I enjoyed the challenge it presented.”

The third day of the event consisted of a circuit of techniques and skills the cadets had reviewed throughout the week, a training to familiarize the cadets with the weapon systems used in the competition, and an Engagement Skills Trainer familiarization course. The circuit ranged from tactical movements to call-for-fire procedures.

“The different stations were good for us to learn what we learned throughout the week from the help of the amazing people who have helped us this entire week,” said Jang

Jeon agreed, stating the circuit was beneficial and essential in helping the cadets properly prepare to compete. Jeon also hoped for future training and to be able to cover even more ground moving forward.

“Everything was good for reviewing our skills,” said Jeon. “I hope next time we’ll be able to go over more tactical exercises.”

As the training ended, the organizers of the event shared their pride in the cadets and the training they completed.

“We’re just happy to have been able to provide these cadets with the opportunity to prepare for this upcoming challenge. It’s been a huge honor for all of us,” said Bermudez.

Jang also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to train with 2ID and excitement to compete in the Sandhurst.

“I’m thankful to the 2nd Infantry Division and the amazing people who helped train us all week,” said Jang. “I’m very grateful and excited for this opportunity.”

