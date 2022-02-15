2ID Hosts Korean Military Academy Cadets to Train for Sandhurst Military Skill Competition

The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division hosts cadets from the Korean Military Academy to receive water survival training Feb. 15, 2022 on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The cadets received the training in preparation for the upcoming Sandhurst Military Skills Competition hosted at West Point, New York. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Kade M. Bowers)

