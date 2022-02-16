Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Amanda (Mandy) Edmondson

Position: Hydraulic Engineer
Years with SWL: 28
Education: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Master of Science in Engineering
Hobbies: Spending time with family and friends, cooking, reading, spending time outdoors and watching our children compete in rodeo events
Q: What positions have you held in the district?
A: Alternate Fee Cashier – Greers Ferry Project Office
Co-Op Student– SWL District Office
DA Intern – SWL District Office
Hydraulic Engineer – ENC Div., HTS Branch:
H&H Section
Water Management Section
Project Engineer – Engineering & Construction Division, Construction
Branch:
Montgomery Point Project Office
South Arkansas Construction Project Office
Civil Engineer – Operations Division:
Pine Bluff Project Office
MKARNS Project Office
Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?
A: I enjoy finding solutions to problems.
Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?
A: This is an impossible question... I have truly enjoyed almost every project that I have worked on during my career. Each one brought new challenges, opportunities and friendships. We are afforded amazing opportunities in our jobs with USACE, which are only outshined by the remarkable people with whom we get to share them with.
Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?
A: I’m not sure that I have figured this one out yet! But a wise person once told me that we do our best and that is all that we can do. Those words resonated with me. Although there is usually never enough time to do all the things that I would like to do, I always strive to do my best.
Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!
A: My paternal and maternal grandfathers both had careers that have ties to the career path that I have followed. My paternal grandfather worked for the Corps of Engineers performing construction at Greers Ferry Dam and my maternal grandfather was a Mississippi River Towboat Pilot. Family ties and traditions are very dear to my heart. Although they both passed away when I was a child, I have felt a sense of closeness with them through the years while working for USACE, especially while working in Construction and supporting MKARNS navigation.
02.16.2022
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 16:55
|Story ID:
|414788
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
