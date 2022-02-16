Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Amanda (Mandy) Edmondson

    Civil Engineer Amanda (Mandy) Edmondson spotlighted for Engineer Week

    Photo By Erin Jimenez | Little Rock District Civil Engineer Amanda (Mandy) Edmondson, spotlighted for Engineer...... read more read more

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Story by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Position: Hydraulic Engineer
    Years with SWL: 28
    Education: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Master of Science in Engineering
    Hobbies: Spending time with family and friends, cooking, reading, spending time outdoors and watching our children compete in rodeo events

    Q: What positions have you held in the district?
    A: Alternate Fee Cashier – Greers Ferry Project Office
    Co-Op Student– SWL District Office
    DA Intern – SWL District Office

    Hydraulic Engineer – ENC Div., HTS Branch:
    H&H Section
    Water Management Section

    Project Engineer – Engineering & Construction Division, Construction
    Branch:
    Montgomery Point Project Office
    South Arkansas Construction Project Office

    Civil Engineer – Operations Division:
    Pine Bluff Project Office
    MKARNS Project Office

    Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?
    A: I enjoy finding solutions to problems.

    Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?
    A: This is an impossible question... I have truly enjoyed almost every project that I have worked on during my career. Each one brought new challenges, opportunities and friendships. We are afforded amazing opportunities in our jobs with USACE, which are only outshined by the remarkable people with whom we get to share them with.

    Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?
    A: I’m not sure that I have figured this one out yet! But a wise person once told me that we do our best and that is all that we can do. Those words resonated with me. Although there is usually never enough time to do all the things that I would like to do, I always strive to do my best.

    Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!
    A: My paternal and maternal grandfathers both had careers that have ties to the career path that I have followed. My paternal grandfather worked for the Corps of Engineers performing construction at Greers Ferry Dam and my maternal grandfather was a Mississippi River Towboat Pilot. Family ties and traditions are very dear to my heart. Although they both passed away when I was a child, I have felt a sense of closeness with them through the years while working for USACE, especially while working in Construction and supporting MKARNS navigation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 16:55
    Story ID: 414788
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Amanda (Mandy) Edmondson, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Civil Engineer Amanda (Mandy) Edmondson spotlighted for Engineer Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT