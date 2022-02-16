Little Rock District Civil Engineer Amanda (Mandy) Edmondson, spotlighted for Engineer Week 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 16:55
|Photo ID:
|7054977
|VIRIN:
|160222-A-A1143-1002
|Resolution:
|503x752
|Size:
|147.42 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Engineer Amanda (Mandy) Edmondson spotlighted for Engineer Week, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Amanda (Mandy) Edmondson
LEAVE A COMMENT