    Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Matthew Moix

    Civil Engineer Matthew Moix spotlighted for Engineer Week

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Story by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Name: Matthew Moix
    Position: Civil Engineer (Hydraulics)
    Years with SWL: 15 years
    Education: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
    Hobbies: Smoking meat/BBQ, cooking, traveling, hunting with family and volunteer work with the Knights of Columbus (a Catholic men’s fraternal organization)

    Q: What positions have you held in the district?
    A: The majority of my career with the district has been a civil engineer working in the Water Management Section of the Hydraulics & Technical Services Branch. I did a 90-day detail July through October 2012 as a civil engineer in the Operations Technical Support Branch supporting the MKARNS.

    Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?
    A: Getting to solve problems. When I was in grade school, math word problems clicked for me. Throughout my career I have always found great satisfaction in finding the solution to a problem or issue using math and coding.

    Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?
    A: I enjoy the daily and annual rhythm of water management the most. After working as a hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey for seven years, I was excited to expand my skill set. I began a career in water management with the Little Rock District because I believe in our mission and the value it provides to our nation and the citizens of Arkansas.

    Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?
    A: When I stop work each day I try to unplug and leave my work “at the office”. Being successful at work is important, but so are the relationships that we have. When spending time with family and friends I minimize the amount of time spent talking about work because our time spent together is precious.

    Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!
    A: I am of Polish and Swiss-German decent and enjoy carrying on our family tradition of making smokehouse style German sausage and fresh Polish Kielbasa.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 16:30
    Story ID: 414783
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    This work, Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Matthew Moix, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS

