Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Engineer Matthew Moix spotlighted for Engineer Week

    Civil Engineer Matthew Moix spotlighted for Engineer Week

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Little Rock District Civil Engineer Matthew Moix, spotlighted for Engineer Week 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 16:30
    Photo ID: 7054922
    VIRIN: 160222-A-A1143-1001
    Resolution: 438x438
    Size: 60.86 KB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Engineer Matthew Moix spotlighted for Engineer Week, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Matthew Moix

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT