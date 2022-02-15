I am the 908th: SrA Coryan Carter

Senior Airman Coryan Carter is a firefighter with the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron. Those that work in the fire protection career field are tasked with protecting people, property, and the environment from fire and disasters. They also provide fire prevention, firefighting services, rescues, and deal with hazardous materials.



The Birmingham-native first joined the Air Force Reserve in 2018. He said that he joined mainly for the educational benefits, which he is currently using. He is a full-time student who is working towards getting his bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from the University of South Alabama. Carter plans to pursue a career in computer programming after graduation.



Recently, Carter and several other 908th Airlift Wing firefighters returned from a deployment where they were assigned to the 435th Air Expeditionary Air Wing, Cooperative Security Location Manda Bay, Republic of Kenya. There were there from late April 2021 until Nov. 4th, 2021, with other firefighters from the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.



While there, they were tasked with providing fire protection services for the air strip and the entire naval base while also training the Kenyan firefighters.



After three years of service, the main thing that has stuck with Carter was this past deployment. He said it was his first time driving the fire trucks and responding to calls.



“Being able to get all of that on the job experience was the best part,” said Carter.



Carter received the Air Force Achievement Medal for his outstanding work while deployed. He lead the escort program by instructing Rules of Engagement and safety protocols for 10 Airmen, coordinated 176 duty hours, and supported $300,000 of engineering projects in support of Operation Octave Shield. In addition, he assisted with the installation’s fire prevention program by supporting fire and life safety inspections for 25 facilities and safeguarding the lodging for over 200 personnel. He also played a role in the response to a Class C aircraft mishap by establishing a rescue degree path, deploying fire suppression lines, and ensuring the safety of the aircrew thereby stopping further damage to a $4.9 million aeromedical evacuation aircraft.



Not only did he answer the nation’s call to serve, but he hopes to continue to do so when it is time for his re-enlistment. Having Airmen like Carter that chose to be a first responder in the 908th Airlift Wing exemplifies that our core values are being put on full display.

