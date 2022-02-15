Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am the 908th: SrA Coryan Carter

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Coryan Carter, a fire protection journeyman with the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, poses for a photo in front of firetruck Feb. 06, 2022. Those that work in the fire protection career field are tasked with protecting people, property, and the environment from fire and disasters. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am the 908th: SrA Coryan Carter, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air mobility command
    usnorthcom
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force base
    Air Force reserve command
    ustranscom

