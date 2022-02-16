Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers step up to support NMCRS

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of the Navy Exchange...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) presents a check to retired Lt. Gen. Jack W. Klimp, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society on behalf of NEX customers. NEX customers donated to NMCRS by purchasing $5 benefit tickets in fall 2021. see less | View Image Page

This past fall, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, NEX and MCX customers stepped up to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by donating $294,130 and $158,500 respectively.



“Once again, NEX and MCX shoppers have shown their dedication to caring for fellow Shipmates and Marines,” said retired Lt. Gen. Jack W. Klimp, USMC, President, CEO, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. “Thank you to everyone who made a purchase and helped NMCRS provide relief to Sailors and Marines in need.”



The NEX and MCX customers support the NMCRS by purchasing $5 benefit tickets. The benefit ticket gives customers $5 and a 5% discount applied to a one time purchase at either the NEX or MCX.



In 2021, NEX patrons donated a total of $586,450 while MCX customers donated $158,500 to NMCRS through its spring and fall ticket sales. Over the past 10 years, those ticket sales have garnered over $4.5 million to NMCRS from NEX and MCX customers.