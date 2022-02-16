Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers step up to support NMCRS

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Story by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    This past fall, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, NEX and MCX customers stepped up to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by donating $294,130 and $158,500 respectively.

    “Once again, NEX and MCX shoppers have shown their dedication to caring for fellow Shipmates and Marines,” said retired Lt. Gen. Jack W. Klimp, USMC, President, CEO, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. “Thank you to everyone who made a purchase and helped NMCRS provide relief to Sailors and Marines in need.”

    The NEX and MCX customers support the NMCRS by purchasing $5 benefit tickets. The benefit ticket gives customers $5 and a 5% discount applied to a one time purchase at either the NEX or MCX.

    In 2021, NEX patrons donated a total of $586,450 while MCX customers donated $158,500 to NMCRS through its spring and fall ticket sales. Over the past 10 years, those ticket sales have garnered over $4.5 million to NMCRS from NEX and MCX customers.

