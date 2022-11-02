Tony Genovesi Retires After 37 Years at ASD Sigonella

Photo By Megan Mills | 220128-N-UX196-1003 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 28, 2022) Antonio...... read more read more Photo By Megan Mills | 220128-N-UX196-1003 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 28, 2022) Antonio “Tony” Genovesi, from Floridia, Italy, displays a 1980s computer punch card in his office at Aviation Support Detachment Sigonella on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Jan. 28, 2022. Genovesi retired after 37 years of service at ASD Sigonella. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Megan Mills) see less | View Image Page

Antonio “Tony” Genovesi began working at Naval Air Station Sigonella before most of its current Sailors were born.



In 1985, Genovesi joined the Aviation Supply Depot as a supply clerk, and he retired in Jan. 2022 as the supply application administrator/acting deputy, having made a substantial impact on the base and the U.S. Navy.



“I first met Tony in 1996 when I checked into ASD Sigonella as the AVDLR [aviation depot level repairable] officer,” said Rear Admiral Kristin Acquavella, special assistant to the Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command. “An incredible mentor, leader, and friend, he is responsible for the training of arguably hundreds of Navy Supply Corps Officers, senior enlisted and Sailors over his illustrious 37 year career!”



Genovesi is highly regarded through the Navy as an expert in database management, including NALCOMIS, an aviation system that manages the supply and maintenance of aircraft parts. At the start of his career, though, the technology wasn’t quite so advanced.



“In 37 years, I’ve basically seen it all,” said Genovesi. “When I started here, we were still using the key punching machine. Zero one, zero one, you know? We used to input the information, then send it over to the big IBM computer room, and all the data and changes would come back to you the next day in a master listing. There was a forest of paper that we killed!”



During his time at ASD Sigonella, Genovesi worked through several significant military events, including Desert Shield/Desert Storm and the Kosovo War.



Bong Cabling, the executive director of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (FLCSI), was the officer in charge of ASD during Desert Shield/Desert Storm.



“In August 1990, we started working 12 hours a day, and Mr. Tony Genovesi expended so many hours maintaining strict accountability and inventory of all the parts for the four aircraft squadrons that were forward deployed here in Sigonella,” said Cabling. “As a result, we were actually commended by 6th Fleet because we maintained the highest mission capable aircraft in the [area of responsibility].”



Born in Floridia, Sicily, Genovesi moved with his family to Hartford, Conn. in the 1960s. They returned to Sicily for his high school years, but his time in the United States was memorable.



“It was a big change, moving to the US in the 60s,” said Genovesi. He recalls that America was the land of “big cars and big refrigerators” in comparison to Italy, but nowadays he finds countries are more similar than different.



“I have made probably 50 trips to the US TAD [temporary assigned duty], and it is not like it used to be in the 50s and 60s,” said Genovesi. “We’re all in one big world now.”

According to Cabling, Genovesi’s background contributed to his success.



“By blending his Italian heritage and American experience, he has been very effective and efficient,” said Cabling. “He understand our language very well, and he also understood how to do business the Italian way.”

Along the way, Genovesi earned many recognitions for his work, including multiple Civilian of the Quarter awards and the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award.



Genovesi has shared his experience and expertise with countless Sailors during his years at ASD Sigonella.



“The three key values that you always have to keep in mind are friendship, professionalism, and respect,” said Genovesi. “If you combine these three values, you have a perfect team. And this is what we always try to do here.”



During his retirement, Genovesi is looking forward to hiking, diving, fishing, and spending time with his wife and two kids.



“Well, I say kids,” Genovesi said. “One has a master’s degree in computer science and the other is getting a master’s degree in math!”



Though he will be missed, Genovesi’s contributions to ASD Sigonella, both personal and professional, have made a lasting impact.



“I can't think of ASD Sigonella without thinking of Tony Genovesi, who has been the cornerstone of ‘Aviation Supply in the Med’ for as long as I can remember,” said Acquavella. “Tony is quick with wit, humor and sharing his knowledge to make people better and always guided us toward the best diving spots on the island and certainly the best places to eat!”



“He is probably one of the best aviation support database administrators and leaders by example in both military and civilian workforce in NAS Sigonella,” said Cabling. “He is very humble and easy-going in his leadership style. He speaks very softly, but they listen to him because of his expertise. I will miss him dearly.”