LRMC hosts first enlisted strategic team-building assembly

Photo By John Ciccarelli | Army Command Sgt. Maj. Fergus Joseph, top enlisted at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), discusses teamwork and ways to create effective leadership skills, during LRMC's first team-building assembly for enlisted Service Members from Feb. 9. The event was implemented to promote collaboration and establish effective leadership strategies among the enlisted ranks.

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) hosted its first team-building assembly for enlisted Service Members from Feb. 9-11, to promote collaboration and establish effective leadership strategies.



The assembly, held at Armstrong’s Club at the Vogelweh Military Complex, included participation from 48 Air Force and Army Service Members of all enlisted ranks.



Army Sgt. 1st Class. Kalynn Rolon, a combat medic, 30th Medical Brigade, was the featured guest speaker. She discussed her experience completing Army Ranger School.



“If you feel like quitting today, tell yourself you will quit tomorrow,” she said. Rolon is the second female combat medic to complete the elite training and the 99th female Soldier to graduate since the Army opened Ranger School to women in 2015.



The event also included a visit to the Lorraine American Cemetery in France, which contains the largest number of graves of U.S. military dead from World War II in Europe.



Army Master Sgt. Howard Fitzhugh, NCOIC for LRMC’s Clinical Engineering Department, helped organize the three-day session to teach Soldiers how to work together more effectively in support of a common mission.



“Their mission is so important, and we want to tie the Army and Air Force objectives to what they do on a daily basis,” he said.



Army Command Sgt. Maj. Fergus Joseph, top enlisted at LRMC, said the event was inspired by a strategic offsite meeting for senior leadership in September 2021. Two junior enlisted Soldiers were invited to participate and suggested that they could benefit from a similar offsite event.



“The mission of the command is to develop future leaders, and we know that our junior (Service Members) are the future, so we took the time to set this event up,” he said. “A good part of the LRMC legacy of success comes from enlisted team members, and sometimes they can be forgotten. We want to reinvest time in them to let them know their contributions are valuable to the overall readiness of LRMC. The biggest asset we have in the military are people.”



Army Spc. Erica Mercado, a LRMC operating room specialist, said the training will help her and other participants better support the LRMC mission.



“This event is extremely important to really get an insight on the impact of how a person’s decisions affects others,” she said. “You cannot put the mission first if you have other things on your mind. Addressing feelings and concerns allows people to really put everything into their job: serving patients and taking care of people.”