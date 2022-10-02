LRMC hosts first enlisted strategic team-building assembly

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Fergus Joseph, top enlisted at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), discusses teamwork and ways to create effective leadership skills, during LRMC’s first team-building assembly for enlisted Service Members from Feb. 9. The event was implemented to promote collaboration and establish effective leadership strategies among the enlisted ranks.

