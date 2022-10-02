Army Command Sgt. Maj. Fergus Joseph, top enlisted at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), discusses teamwork and ways to create effective leadership skills, during LRMC’s first team-building assembly for enlisted Service Members from Feb. 9. The event was implemented to promote collaboration and establish effective leadership strategies among the enlisted ranks.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 06:21
|Photo ID:
|7054090
|VIRIN:
|220210-O-YR030-149
|Resolution:
|4003x2515
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRMC hosts first enlisted strategic team-building assembly, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRMC hosts first enlisted strategic team-building assembly
