Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRMC hosts first enlisted strategic team-building assembly

    LRMC hosts first enlisted strategic team-building assembly

    RP, GERMANY

    02.10.2022

    Photo by John Ciccarelli 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Army Command Sgt. Maj. Fergus Joseph, top enlisted at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), discusses teamwork and ways to create effective leadership skills, during LRMC’s first team-building assembly for enlisted Service Members from Feb. 9. The event was implemented to promote collaboration and establish effective leadership strategies among the enlisted ranks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 06:21
    Photo ID: 7054090
    VIRIN: 220210-O-YR030-149
    Resolution: 4003x2515
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC hosts first enlisted strategic team-building assembly, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRMC hosts first enlisted strategic team-building assembly

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    Army Medical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT