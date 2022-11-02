In the Spotlight

In January of 2021, Yeoman Seaman Sky Fowler from Davenport, Florida joined the Navy because she wanted to serve her country, challenge herself, and see the world.



“I joined the Navy because it seemed like that was the branch that would have the best opportunities to travel to different places,” said Fowler.



Although Fowler didn't originally choose to be a yeoman, she is glad she did because it provides her with a wide range of duty stations and opportunities other rates may not have.



Fowler is currently attached to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station, Sicily. She has been stationed here for seven months, and this is her first command.



“It’s a pretty great command to work for,” said Fowler. “I do the muster report, get the plan of the week ready, and track correspondence,” explained Fowler. “The most difficult part of my job is dealing with personnel leaving and having everybody complete their check-out in a timely manner.”



“I am the Repair Parts Petty Officer (RPPO) so whenever we need something like office supplies or new chairs, I put the request in for the supply,” said Fowler. “I am also currently going to SAPR VA training.”

Growing up, Fowler learned that she is the driving force in her own life. She believes this mindset applies to the Navy because the direction of her career, her personal accomplishments and her overall success is her own responsibility.



Her drive is already making an impression on her leadership.



“Yeoman Seaman Fowler has grown and developed during her tenure at NCTS Sicily,” said Yeoman 1st Class Ryan Gregory, the NCTS Admin Department Leading Petty Officer. “She strives to be the epitome of professionalism and precision while being devoted to the overall command mission and self-improvement. In the few months she has been onboard, she has revamped the command directives program and overhauled the prospective gains and prospective losses tracking system. She outperforms her peers on a daily basis and never fails to impress with her work ethic!”



To Fowler, the Navy's biggest contribution to national defense is keeping the world's oceans free for international trade and commerce. Her proudest accomplishment in the Navy is helping with Operation Allies Refuge.

“Serving in the Navy means I am able to fulfill my civic duty and defend democracy,” said Fowler. “This is something that fills me with a great sense of pride as an American. Additionally, on a personal level, the military affords me the opportunity to travel the world and make life-long memories that drastically expand my horizons.”



In her free time, Fowler is an aspiring linguist and enjoys cooking.

“I like to cook a lot of Asian cuisines; my husband is Filipino,” said Fowler. “I speak Spanish, a little bit of Italian, Tagalog, and now I'm taking American Sign Language. I just really want to be a fluent speaker in Tagalog and also be able to speak more in Italian.”



Fowler really likes to learn languages for herself, but would also like to do speech therapy one day.



“I'm planning on either getting my master’s degree, or I'm going to go to culinary school,” said Fowler. “Right now I'm finishing up my basic studies, so I'm about to be done with my associates and then I'll start my bachelors.”



Fowler's favorite place to visit in Sicily is Cassibile, and being in Sicily has given Fowler the opportunity to travel around Europe.



“I've been to Belgium, Netherlands, Malta and Germany while stationed here,” said Fowler. “Belgium was my favorite because Antwerp is beautiful for window shopping.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 08:32 Story ID: 414727 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Hometown: DAVENPORT, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In the Spotlight, by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.