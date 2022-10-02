Camp Foster Tax Center - Tax Season 2022

Photo By Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild | U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Dante Solano, a supply administration and operations specialist...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild | U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Dante Solano, a supply administration and operations specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, assists a customer at the Camp Foster Tax Center on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 10, 2022. The Camp Foster Tax Center assists eligible taxpayers with the preparation of e-filing both federal income tax returns and state income tax returns, as applicable. The team at the Tax Center not only assists service members of any branch, but also any eligible taxpayer that has base access, including but not limited to retired service members aboard Okinawa, dependents, and status of forces agreement personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – As service members across Okinawa prepare their financial reports and statements to submit for filing from 2021, many options are available to execute the task. One of the available services to assist service members in this process is the Tax Center, located in Building 5717 on Camp Foster.



The Camp Foster Tax Center assists eligible taxpayers with the preparation of e-filing both federal income tax returns and state income tax returns, as applicable. The team at the Tax Center not only assists service members of any branch, but also any eligible taxpayer that has base access. This includes, but not limited to, retired service members aboard Okinawa, dependents, and status of forces agreement personnel.



“If a service member wants to set up an appointment to file their taxes, the first step is to email us at mcb_oki_taxcenter@usmc.mil so we can provide you with the necessary information and documents you need to bring,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Hammack, staff noncommissioned officer in charge with the Camp Foster Tax Center Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific. “After an appointment has been booked, the first thing that service member does is come into our building and fill out a detailed questionnaire so we can get a background on their filing information.”



Hammack, a native of Modesto, California, explained that once the questionnaire is filled out correctly, a team member with the Tax Center will assist the customer with the rest of the process, answering any questions along the way and submitting their taxes. He said that the process typically takes a half hour, depending on each customer’s specific situation and what kind of filing they need to submit.



The Camp Foster Tax Center first opened on Feb. 7 and will be available until June 17. Over 60 customers have already been successfully filed and taken care of through the team at the Tax Center in just the three days it has been open in 2022.



“Every return and document is carefully examined and goes through a quality control process before it is submitted to the internal revenue service,” said Sgt. Chyler Corona, non-commissioned officer in charge with the Camp Foster Tax Center H&S Bn, MCIPAC. “The process, ending with a final review from the Tax Center SNCOIC, is so thorough that we hardly ever experience any resubmissions or kickbacks.”



Corona, a native of Fresno, California, explained that as one of the Camp Foster Tax Center NCOICs, he assists customers and ensures they have the correct information they need to begin filing. He said that another one of his responsibilities is to oversee the quality and accuracy of returns and assist Marines under his charge with any questions.



The Marines at the tax center come from a melting pot of backgrounds and military occupational specialties, ranging from combat-orientated specialties to administrative and legal professions. Each Marine is fully qualified and highly trained to assist customers in everything from filing their federal and state taxes to solving unique questions pertaining to each customer’s situation.



“It is paramount that we work as a team and have effective communication with each other, especially with Marines from a plethora of different backgrounds,” said Hammack. “We are a customer service-based operation, and each one of us has a passion for helping others. Every customer that seeks to file their taxes through us or even has a simple question will be assisted properly and taken care of.”