DLA director meets with DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City leadership team

Defense Logistics Agency Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic saw how the DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City team supports the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex’s critical missions during her Feb. 9 visit to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.



“The team was excited and honored to host the director. It has been some time since we had a distinguished visitor from DLA Headquarters leadership come visit us and we are very proud of the work we do here,” said. DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City Commander Air Force Col. Jason Kalin whose team hosted her during the visit.



Skubic’s day started off meeting Air Force Lt. Gen. Tom Miller, Commander, Air Force Sustainment Center. After this, she toured one of the 23 DLA Aviation Shop Service Centers on Tinker that supplies aircraft parts.



Before departing , Skubic received a briefing about Air Force KC-46 Pegasus supportability and Federal Aviation Administration traceability requirements.



DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City Director of Operations Air Force Maj. Michael Lewis said the brief updated the director on all the work DLA Aviation has done in bringing on the new tanker aircraft, including developing the process for how the Air Force and DLA will maintain the documentation for KC-46 consumables that will allow the aircraft to maintain FAA certification. Lewis said this certification allows the Air Force to leverage commercial resources for access to a larger pool of aircraft parts.



“This is a new requirement for the Air Force to take on and DLA Aviation has been instrumental in creating the way forward,” Lewis said.



