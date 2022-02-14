Troop Support commander visits Air Force customers, recruit support vendors in Texas

Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley visited Air Force customers and clothing and textiles vendors in San Antonio and Austin, Texas, Feb. 3-4 to better understand challenges and strengthen partnerships with stakeholders in the region.

Shirley was joined by other DLA Troop Support senior leaders including Subsistence Director Army Col. Larry Dean, Clothing and Textiles Director of Customer Operations Bruce Carson, Construction and Equipment Director of Customer Operations Marko Graham and Operations and Plans Directorate Deputy Division Chief of Business Development Air Force Maj. Matthew Wallaart.

The visit started with a roundtable discussion between the Air Force Services Center Commander Col. Christopher Parrish, Air Force Security Forces Center Commander Col. Aaron Guill, and BG Shirley and the Troop Support team.

Both AFSVC and AFSFC create and maintain acquisition policies, planning and execution of funding to Air Force installations worldwide, Wallaart explained.

AFSVC leadership’s feedback on DLA Troop Support’s Subsistence customer service for prime vendor support was that the organizations maintain a good working relationship that relies on collaboration, said Wallaart.

“It is a true partnership with DLA Troop Support,” said Jim Krueger, AFSVC Chief of Air Force Food and Beverage Policy, Procedure, Business Development & Strategic Initiatives.

Shirley also visited the central initial issue facility and basic military training dining facility at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. While at the CIIF, Shirley met the 502nd Installation Support Group Commander Col. Steven Strain, Logistics Readiness Squadron Commander Maj. Robbie Walsh, and their team who runs Lackland’s recruit training center CIIF.

“It’s always a pleasure to see our customers and vendor partners in person, especially in the virtual environment we mostly work in these days,” Shirley said. “I especially enjoyed seeing new Air Force recruits at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and getting a firsthand look at the uniform issuance process.

“All the hard work our Clothing and Textiles team does to ensure recruits receive all their uniform items the first time they go through the issue line is greatly appreciated by the leadership there, and I’m honored our team plays an important role in supporting the mission,” he continued.

Shirley also met with Air Education and Training Command Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Andrea D. Tullos to discuss supply chain challenges and additional programs Troop Support can offer to support the AETC’s training mission.

The final customer engagement for the trip was the JBSA-Randolph Wingman DFAC, where Shirley met Force Support Group Commander Col. Shane Cuéllar.

“The significance of this DFAC is it is part of the Air Force’s ‘Food 2.0’ feeding concept which makes the dining facility more of a college campus food court format and provides the airmen more choices to eat,” Wallaart said.

He also visited Clothing and Textiles vendor San Antonio Shoes, who manufactures athletic footwear for new recruits across the service branches.

Wallaart described the overall trip as a demonstration of DLA’s commitment to stakeholders by listening to their issues in the field to help steer support and strengthen partnerships.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 14:42 Story ID: 414612 Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Troop Support commander visits Air Force customers, recruit support vendors in Texas, by Mikia Muhammad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.