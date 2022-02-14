Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma Test Center Commander keynotes annual Camp Bouse Memorial Ceremony

    BOUSE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Story by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    On February 12, Yuma Test Center Commander Lt. Col. Alicia Johnson spoke at the 26th annual Camp Bouse Memorial Ceremony in La Paz County's Bouse, Arizona. Johnson likened the World War II-era service of the Soldiers of Camp Bouse testing the Canal Defense Light with the men and women of modern day YPG, who are at the forefront of current Army modernization priorities. "Again, our men and women are leading the efforts that will shape warfare for years to come," she said in her remarks. "Again, our communities are giving their time and talents to help protect and defend the nation."

    Yuma Proving Ground is the last active Army installation within World War II's California-Arizona Desert Maneuver Area, of which Camp Bouse was part.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022
    Story ID: 414588
    Location: BOUSE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Yuma Test Center Commander keynotes annual Camp Bouse Memorial Ceremony

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    Yuma Test Center

