Yuma Test Center Commander keynotes annual Camp Bouse Memorial Ceremony

On February 12, Yuma Test Center Commander Lt. Col. Alicia Johnson spoke at the 26th annual Camp Bouse Memorial Ceremony in La Paz County's Bouse, Arizona. Johnson likened the World War II-era service of the Soldiers of Camp Bouse testing the Canal Defense Light with the men and women of modern day YPG, who are at the forefront of current Army modernization priorities. "Again, our men and women are leading the efforts that will shape warfare for years to come," she said in her remarks. "Again, our communities are giving their time and talents to help protect and defend the nation."



Yuma Proving Ground is the last active Army installation within World War II's California-Arizona Desert Maneuver Area, of which Camp Bouse was part.

