2nd SFS, local agencies unite K-9 training

The 2nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers trained with K-9 units from Caddo Parish and Bossier/Shreveport Sheriff Offices on Jan. 25.



The 2nd SFS Airmen joined forces with local police and their working dogs to detect narcotics in a training exercise.



Before the training 2nd SFS Airmen strategically placed controlled substances throughout the training course for the MWD handlers and K-9 to find.



The training course is designed to mimic a parking lot so it contains stationary RVs and automobiles. Some vehicles contained hidden drug samples, such as cocaine, while others contained imitation homemade explosives supplied by the FBI.



Each participation agency took turns leading their dogs through the training course to locate the contraband.



“We're happy to be able to network out and do this training,” said Cody Smith, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy. “It's something we've been wanting to do for a long time, we're very pleased that the wheels are rolling on this.”



By relying on each other’s strengths, Louisiana law enforcement and 2nd SFS can improve their working relationship and response times while exchanging knowledge.



“They were able to share a lot of their knowledge with us, and we were able to share a lot of our knowledge with them,'' said Carlson. “I think that's just gonna make both sides even stronger.”



Through integrated training, both groups work together to create a safer community for northwest Louisiana.



While the training aims to create a safer community it also aligns military and civilian K-9 training and practices.



“You practice how you play,” said Senior Airman Zachary Carlson, 2nd SFS military working dog handler. “It falls to trusting yourself as a handler and trusting your dog.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 17:03 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US