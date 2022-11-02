Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Team Roster Announced for Invictus Games

    Invictus Games 2022

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Story by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    FORT EUSTIS, Va. – Sixty-five competitors will represent the Department of Defense on Team U.S. at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands from April 16-22, 2022. The twice-delayed Invictus Games The Hague 2020 is the fifth edition of this international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

    Team U.S. is part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in this multi-sport event featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and a driving challenge.

    The United Kingdom’s Prince Harry, a former captain in the British army, founded the Invictus Games in 2014. The Invictus Games are based on the United States’ concept of the Warrior Games and are designed to use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding of, and respect for, those who serve their country and their loved ones.

    The following athletes will participate for Team U.S.:

    Retired Staff Sgt. Ross Alewine, Army
    Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Anthony, U.S. Special Operations Command
    Retired Gunnery Sgt. Raymond Archer, Marine Corps
    Retired Staff Sgt. Stacy Blackburn-Hoelscher, Marine Corps
    Retired Sgt. Andrew Blackburn, Marine Corps
    Retired Capt. Tim Bomke, Army
    Staff Sgt. Matthew Cable, Air National Guard
    Retired Senior Airman Brett Campfield, Air Force
    Retired Sgt. 1st Class Hyoshin Cha, Army
    Retired Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jai Cheon, Navy
    Retired Navy Diver 2nd Class Daniel Clarke, Navy
    Retired Lt. Joshua Connell, Navy
    Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Jaime Covas, U.S. Special Operations Command
    Retired Metalsmith 2nd Class Jacob Cox, U.S. Coast Guard
    Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Devericks, U.S. Special Operations Command
    Retired Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Diaz, Navy
    Retired Staff Sgt. Robert Dominguez, Marine Corps
    Navy Chief Petty Officer Nolan Ellis, U.S. Special Operations Command
    Retired Specialist Angela Euson, Army
    Navy Chief Petty Officer Phillip Fong, U.S. Special Operations Command
    Retired Staff Sgt. Larry Franklin, Air Force
    Information Technician 1st Class Ruth Freeman, Navy
    Retired Specialist Brent Garlic, Army
    Retired Hospitalman Gabriel George, Navy
    Retired Gunnery Sgt. Doug Godfrey, Marine Corps
    Retired Tech Sgt. Chunte Gonzalez, Air Force
    Retired Staff Sgt. Beth Grauer, Marine Corps
    Staff Sgt. Kevin Greene, Air Force Reserve
    Master Sgt. Kenny Guinn, Air Force
    Lance Corp. KC Higer, Marine Corps
    Retired Cpl. Andrew Holliday, Marine Corps
    Retired Master Sgt. Roger Hopkins, Air Force
    Retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Tiffany Hudgins, U.S. Special Operations Command
    Retired Cpl. Carlos Jimenez, Marine Corps
    Retired Staff Sgt. Beth King, Army
    Retired Cpl. Tisha Knickerbocker, Marine Corps
    Retired Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, Air Force
    Retired Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joshua Laban, Navy
    Retired Army Staff Sgt. Fred Lewis, U.S. Special Operations Command
    Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Carnell Martin, Marine Corps
    Retired Major Lisa McCranie, Air Force
    Retired Senior Airman Rafael Morfinenciso, Air Force
    Retired Capt. Kristen Morris, Air Force
    Retired Staff Sgt. Michael Murphy, Army
    Retired Sgt. Michael Nicholson, Marine Corps
    Retired Sgt. 1st Class Earl Ohlinger, Army
    Retired Sgt. 1st Class Josh Olson, Army
    Staff Sgt. August O’Niell, Air Force
    Army Sgt. 1st Class Dawn Page, U.S. Special Operations Command
    Retired Aviation Machinist Mate 1st Class Austin Parker, Navy
    Retired Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John Pulido, Navy
    Retired Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Quarles, Army
    Retired Master Sgt. Andres Rodriguez, Air Force
    Retired Staff Sgt. Joel Rodriguez, Army
    Retired Staff Sgt. Shawn Runnells, Army
    Retired Specialist Michelle Sanchez, Army
    Retired Tech Sgt. Joshua Smith, Air Force
    Retired Navy Lt. Isaiah Staley, U.S. Special Operations Command
    Retired Cpl. Kionte Storey, Marine Corps
    Capt. Casey Turner, Army
    Retired Army Master Sgt. George Vera, U.S. Special Operations Command
    Retired Army Capt. Sean Walsh, U.S. Special Operations Command
    Air Force Staff Sgt. Mario Webb, U.S. Special Operations Command
    Retired Capt. Alex Wilson, Army
    Retired Capt. Heather Wright, Air Force

    Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smith and retired Master Sgt. George Vera, U.S. Special Operations Command, were selected as Team U.S. co-captains. The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command is the lead planning and support organization on behalf of the Defense Department.

    Follow along as these warriors represent Team U.S. during the Invictus Games on the Team U.S. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels.

