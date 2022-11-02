U.S. Team Roster Announced for Invictus Games

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – Sixty-five competitors will represent the Department of Defense on Team U.S. at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands from April 16-22, 2022. The twice-delayed Invictus Games The Hague 2020 is the fifth edition of this international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.
Team U.S. is part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in this multi-sport event featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and a driving challenge.
The United Kingdom’s Prince Harry, a former captain in the British army, founded the Invictus Games in 2014. The Invictus Games are based on the United States’ concept of the Warrior Games and are designed to use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding of, and respect for, those who serve their country and their loved ones.
The following athletes will participate for Team U.S.:
Retired Staff Sgt. Ross Alewine, Army
Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Anthony, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Gunnery Sgt. Raymond Archer, Marine Corps
Retired Staff Sgt. Stacy Blackburn-Hoelscher, Marine Corps
Retired Sgt. Andrew Blackburn, Marine Corps
Retired Capt. Tim Bomke, Army
Staff Sgt. Matthew Cable, Air National Guard
Retired Senior Airman Brett Campfield, Air Force
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Hyoshin Cha, Army
Retired Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jai Cheon, Navy
Retired Navy Diver 2nd Class Daniel Clarke, Navy
Retired Lt. Joshua Connell, Navy
Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Jaime Covas, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Metalsmith 2nd Class Jacob Cox, U.S. Coast Guard
Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Devericks, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Diaz, Navy
Retired Staff Sgt. Robert Dominguez, Marine Corps
Navy Chief Petty Officer Nolan Ellis, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Specialist Angela Euson, Army
Navy Chief Petty Officer Phillip Fong, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Staff Sgt. Larry Franklin, Air Force
Information Technician 1st Class Ruth Freeman, Navy
Retired Specialist Brent Garlic, Army
Retired Hospitalman Gabriel George, Navy
Retired Gunnery Sgt. Doug Godfrey, Marine Corps
Retired Tech Sgt. Chunte Gonzalez, Air Force
Retired Staff Sgt. Beth Grauer, Marine Corps
Staff Sgt. Kevin Greene, Air Force Reserve
Master Sgt. Kenny Guinn, Air Force
Lance Corp. KC Higer, Marine Corps
Retired Cpl. Andrew Holliday, Marine Corps
Retired Master Sgt. Roger Hopkins, Air Force
Retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Tiffany Hudgins, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Cpl. Carlos Jimenez, Marine Corps
Retired Staff Sgt. Beth King, Army
Retired Cpl. Tisha Knickerbocker, Marine Corps
Retired Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, Air Force
Retired Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joshua Laban, Navy
Retired Army Staff Sgt. Fred Lewis, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Carnell Martin, Marine Corps
Retired Major Lisa McCranie, Air Force
Retired Senior Airman Rafael Morfinenciso, Air Force
Retired Capt. Kristen Morris, Air Force
Retired Staff Sgt. Michael Murphy, Army
Retired Sgt. Michael Nicholson, Marine Corps
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Earl Ohlinger, Army
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Josh Olson, Army
Staff Sgt. August O’Niell, Air Force
Army Sgt. 1st Class Dawn Page, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Aviation Machinist Mate 1st Class Austin Parker, Navy
Retired Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John Pulido, Navy
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Quarles, Army
Retired Master Sgt. Andres Rodriguez, Air Force
Retired Staff Sgt. Joel Rodriguez, Army
Retired Staff Sgt. Shawn Runnells, Army
Retired Specialist Michelle Sanchez, Army
Retired Tech Sgt. Joshua Smith, Air Force
Retired Navy Lt. Isaiah Staley, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Cpl. Kionte Storey, Marine Corps
Capt. Casey Turner, Army
Retired Army Master Sgt. George Vera, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Army Capt. Sean Walsh, U.S. Special Operations Command
Air Force Staff Sgt. Mario Webb, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Capt. Alex Wilson, Army
Retired Capt. Heather Wright, Air Force
Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smith and retired Master Sgt. George Vera, U.S. Special Operations Command, were selected as Team U.S. co-captains. The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command is the lead planning and support organization on behalf of the Defense Department.
Follow along as these warriors represent Team U.S. during the Invictus Games on the Team U.S. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels.
This work, U.S. Team Roster Announced for Invictus Games, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
