U.S. Team Roster Announced for Invictus Games

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – Sixty-five competitors will represent the Department of Defense on Team U.S. at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands from April 16-22, 2022. The twice-delayed Invictus Games The Hague 2020 is the fifth edition of this international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.



Team U.S. is part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in this multi-sport event featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and a driving challenge.



The United Kingdom’s Prince Harry, a former captain in the British army, founded the Invictus Games in 2014. The Invictus Games are based on the United States’ concept of the Warrior Games and are designed to use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding of, and respect for, those who serve their country and their loved ones.



The following athletes will participate for Team U.S.:



Retired Staff Sgt. Ross Alewine, Army

Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Anthony, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Gunnery Sgt. Raymond Archer, Marine Corps

Retired Staff Sgt. Stacy Blackburn-Hoelscher, Marine Corps

Retired Sgt. Andrew Blackburn, Marine Corps

Retired Capt. Tim Bomke, Army

Staff Sgt. Matthew Cable, Air National Guard

Retired Senior Airman Brett Campfield, Air Force

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Hyoshin Cha, Army

Retired Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jai Cheon, Navy

Retired Navy Diver 2nd Class Daniel Clarke, Navy

Retired Lt. Joshua Connell, Navy

Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Jaime Covas, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Metalsmith 2nd Class Jacob Cox, U.S. Coast Guard

Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Devericks, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Diaz, Navy

Retired Staff Sgt. Robert Dominguez, Marine Corps

Navy Chief Petty Officer Nolan Ellis, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Specialist Angela Euson, Army

Navy Chief Petty Officer Phillip Fong, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Staff Sgt. Larry Franklin, Air Force

Information Technician 1st Class Ruth Freeman, Navy

Retired Specialist Brent Garlic, Army

Retired Hospitalman Gabriel George, Navy

Retired Gunnery Sgt. Doug Godfrey, Marine Corps

Retired Tech Sgt. Chunte Gonzalez, Air Force

Retired Staff Sgt. Beth Grauer, Marine Corps

Staff Sgt. Kevin Greene, Air Force Reserve

Master Sgt. Kenny Guinn, Air Force

Lance Corp. KC Higer, Marine Corps

Retired Cpl. Andrew Holliday, Marine Corps

Retired Master Sgt. Roger Hopkins, Air Force

Retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Tiffany Hudgins, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Cpl. Carlos Jimenez, Marine Corps

Retired Staff Sgt. Beth King, Army

Retired Cpl. Tisha Knickerbocker, Marine Corps

Retired Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, Air Force

Retired Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joshua Laban, Navy

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Fred Lewis, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Carnell Martin, Marine Corps

Retired Major Lisa McCranie, Air Force

Retired Senior Airman Rafael Morfinenciso, Air Force

Retired Capt. Kristen Morris, Air Force

Retired Staff Sgt. Michael Murphy, Army

Retired Sgt. Michael Nicholson, Marine Corps

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Earl Ohlinger, Army

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Josh Olson, Army

Staff Sgt. August O’Niell, Air Force

Army Sgt. 1st Class Dawn Page, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Aviation Machinist Mate 1st Class Austin Parker, Navy

Retired Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John Pulido, Navy

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Quarles, Army

Retired Master Sgt. Andres Rodriguez, Air Force

Retired Staff Sgt. Joel Rodriguez, Army

Retired Staff Sgt. Shawn Runnells, Army

Retired Specialist Michelle Sanchez, Army

Retired Tech Sgt. Joshua Smith, Air Force

Retired Navy Lt. Isaiah Staley, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Cpl. Kionte Storey, Marine Corps

Capt. Casey Turner, Army

Retired Army Master Sgt. George Vera, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Army Capt. Sean Walsh, U.S. Special Operations Command

Air Force Staff Sgt. Mario Webb, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Capt. Alex Wilson, Army

Retired Capt. Heather Wright, Air Force



Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smith and retired Master Sgt. George Vera, U.S. Special Operations Command, were selected as Team U.S. co-captains. The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command is the lead planning and support organization on behalf of the Defense Department.



Follow along as these warriors represent Team U.S. during the Invictus Games on the Team U.S. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels.