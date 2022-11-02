Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invictus Games 2022

    Invictus Games 2022

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Sixty-five competitors will represent the Department of Defense on Team U.S. at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands from April 16-22, 2022. The twice-delayed Invictus Games The Hague 2020 is the fifth edition of this international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 11:28
    Photo ID: 7048455
    VIRIN: 220211-A-GB294-1001
    Resolution: 750x412
    Size: 29.29 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Team Roster Announced for Invictus Games

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    InvcitusGames

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT