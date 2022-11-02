Invictus Games 2022

Sixty-five competitors will represent the Department of Defense on Team U.S. at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands from April 16-22, 2022. The twice-delayed Invictus Games The Hague 2020 is the fifth edition of this international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

