Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Public Affairs staff earns seven awards for communication excellence

Courtesy Photo | The snackable web series Manny on the Street received first place in the Multimedia Video category in the 2021 U.S. Army Installation Management Command Communications Competition. The winning episode featured a promotion for Marne Week.

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Public Affairs tied with U.S. Army Garrison Japan for the most winning entries with seven wins in the 2021 U.S. Army Installation Management Command Communications Competition.



IMCOM announced its winners Feb. 1.



“The 51,000 IMCOM professionals located at U.S. Army garrisons around the globe run the programs and deliver the services that strengthen Army readiness,” said Lt. Gen. Douglas Gabram, IMCOM commanding general. “This annual communication competition identifies our best public affairs professionals who create and share good-news stories about improvements to Army quality of life in areas such as housing, spouse employment, PCS moves and child care.”



Daniel Malta, Hunter Army Airfield Public Affairs, was recognized as the IMCOM Army Communicator of the Year and IMCOM Clark Taylor Civilian Videographer of the Year for the second time in three years. Additionally, the installation newspaper, The Frontline, edited by Molly Cooke, was recognized as best in IMCOM for a second straight year.



Members of the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield public affairs staff - Malta, Cooke and Kevin Larson - were recognized for their efforts in seven categories.



These included Digital Illustration - an image depicting emoticons wearing masks for a COVID-19 update; Feature Photograph - an image of a DPW employee monitoring a prescribed burn; Multimedia Video - a Manny on the Street snackable content reel promoting Marne Week; and the News Article category with a story on Wright Army Airfield serving as the base for its first real-world deployment.



“I’m really proud of this team of teams,” said Col. Manny Ramirez, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander. “They are small, but vital to the garrison. You’d never guess this is a staff of five. They think out of the box, take risks and you can tell they enjoy telling the Army story in unique, creative ways.”



IMCOM public affairs professionals from 20 garrisons entered 121 pieces of content in 15 categories. Fort Stewart public affairs staff entered eight categories with 14 entries.



All seven entries will advance to compete in the Army Materiel Command David P. Harris Public Affairs Competition.