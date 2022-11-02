Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Public Affairs staff earns seven awards for communication excellence

The snackable web series Manny on the Street received first place in the Multimedia Video category in the 2021 U.S. Army Installation Management Command Communications Competition. The winning episode featured a promotion for Marne Week.

