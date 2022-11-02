The snackable web series Manny on the Street received first place in the Multimedia Video category in the 2021 U.S. Army Installation Management Command Communications Competition. The winning episode featured a promotion for Marne Week.
Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Public Affairs staff earns seven awards for communication excellence
