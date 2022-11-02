Lt. Shi Keeps Camp Lemonnier Flying.

The job of a military aviator may be one of the most physically and mentally demanding jobs in the world. Everything from the effects of G-forces on the body to the mental acuity it takes to control one of the fastest and most advanced pieces of technology in existence can take a toll on one’s physical well-being. Keeping our pilots and aircrewmen airborne is a key factor in our military’s warfighting readiness, and U.S. Navy Lt. Lucy Shi, a flight surgeon currently assigned to the Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti ensures they are fit to fly.



“Their jobs are so stressful, and there are so many factors that affect their health, “said Shi. “We do a six-month training in Pensacola, Florida where they teach us the specifics of flight medicine especially how it relates to being in the air. We make sure that they are fit for flight duty and that they get the care they need.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti is the U.S.’s only permanent Navy base on the African continent. It is an expeditionary base in a constantly changing environment. For operational reasons, a squadron may be deployed to the camp with very little notice. If they do not have a flight surgeon deployed with them, Lt. Shi is standing by ready to step in.



“If they don’t have a flight doctor deployed with them, I will take care of it,” said Shi. “I coordinate with the Army flight surgeon, the Air Force flight surgeon, and whatever Navy or Marine Corps aviators that come in. I help them.”

Every deployment for a member of the U.S. military brings with it great new experiences and exciting new challenges. Djibouti is Lt. Shi’s first deployment with the Navy.

“Because we are in a deployed setting, we don’t have as many resources as I am used to having by working in a hospital,” said Shi. “It teaches you more about military medicine, because you are not always going to be in a big hospital with MRI machines and CT machines, so it has really helped me to hone my medical skills.”



The decision to enter the medical field means being willing to dedicate years of your life towards your education and craft. To choose to become a military medical professional not only brings in a new challenge set, but requires another level of dedication. However, for Lt. Shi, the decision was made clear when she saw how the Navy could help her on her career path and facilitate her life goals.

“When I was an undergrad,” Shi says. “I had a close friend who did Navy ROTC. She always talked about the comradery and how great it was to be a part of a unit and a family. I found out about the health profession scholarship program which covers your medical school. I looked specifically into the Navy because I realized they do a lot of humanitarian missions especially with the USS Comfort and the Mercy, which is why I signed up for Navy medicine.”



What Lt. Shi has accomplished in her life anyone could be proud of. Her family has a unique perspective and sense of pride in what she has been able to achieve. Shi is carrying on a family tradition.

“My parents immigrated from China to Chicago,” says Shi. “Back in China, my grandparents are doctors. My mom was a doctor in China. They are very proud that I was able to do medicine, and they are even more proud that I am able to do it in the military, especially my grandma. Back in China, she was a doctor in the military as well. They see how being in the military has helped me grow as a person and professionally.”



The familial ties to the medical and military fields extend beyond Shi’s grandparents and mother. Shi has a partner in her life that can understand where she is coming from better than anyone else.

“My husband is in the Army,” says Shi. “He is an OBGYN intern. He actually did ROTC Army when he was an undergrad, so he was a little bit familiar with the military side of it all. It’s nice being married to another resident because the days are super long, it’s super tiring, and it’s nice to just be able to talk to someone who understand that and has been where you are. We get it. We understand each other when we say we’ve had a hard day at the end of the day.”



Despite how far she has already come, Lt. Shi has her eyes on the path ahead, and she credits her service for laying the foundation to realize her dreams.

“I want to become a pediatrician eventually or a neonatologist. Ideally, in the Navy,” says Shi. “If being in the military has taught me anything, it is to be open to pretty much anything that can happen. It’s definitely an experience I never thought I could have. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would be a flight surgeon. You never know, you could end up in Djibouti, and it could turn out to be one of the most memorable experiences of your life. Everyone at the EMF is so incredible and just amazing. They’re probably some of the best leadership that I have ever seen in the military or civilians. No matter where you go, or how far you go, always go there with an open mind and an open heart, because you’ll never know what you can expect or what kind of people you will be able to meet.”



Camp, Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 06:48 Story ID: 414481 Location: DJ Hometown: CHANDLER, AZ, US Web Views: 52 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Shi Keeps Camp Lemonnier Flying., by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.