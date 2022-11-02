Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Shi Keeps Camp Lemonnier Flying.

    DJIBOUTI

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 11, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Lucy Shi a Navy Flight Surgeon from Chandler, Ariz., poses for a photograph outside of the Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ). CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 06:48
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: CHANDLER, AZ, US
    Navy Medicine
    Navy Aviation
    Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility

