Lt. Shi Keeps Camp Lemonnier Flying.

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 11, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Lucy Shi a Navy Flight Surgeon from Chandler, Ariz., poses for a photograph outside of the Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ). CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

