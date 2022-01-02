Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Portland Recruiter selected as Navy Recruiting Leading Petty Officer of the Year

    02.01.2022

    Story by Daniel Rachal 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    RENO – Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) recently named Navy Counselor 1st Class Joshua Olson, a talent scout assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Portland, the FY2021 CNRC Leading Petty Officer of the Year.
    Olson has taken an unconventional path to get to this point in his career. A native of Lexington Park, MD and raised in Atsugi, Japan, the son of a Navy Chief Petty Officer, he originally enlisted in 2006 as a Hospital Corpsman.
    After completing his first duty assignment at Naval Health Clinic Annapolis he got his first taste of recruiting at the Military Entrance and Processing Station (MEPS) in San Jose, California. When his tenure at MEPS was complete, Olson transferred to the Navy Reserve. It wasn’t long before he returned to active duty under the Canvasser Recruiter (CANREC) Program.
    “While working there, the Navy Enlisted Processing Departmental Supervisor encouraged I pursue the CANREC program,” he said. “Before separating I was able to work with the NTAG Golden Gate Command Career Counselor in order to have my package ready. I was hired and never looked back.”
    Olson has done nothing but move forward since being stationed at Naval Station Sparks, Nevada. To be awarded Navy Recruiting Command LPO of the Year, he outperformed 100’s of Leading Petty Officers across 26 NTAGs in the nation.
    He is a positive inspiration to the 14 Sailors and two Chief Petty Officers that are part of the team at NRS Sparks, which has resulted in NRS Sparks being a top performing division with sustained superior performance for NTAG Portland.
    Olson has the humility that comes with being the son of a Navy Chief. He was shocked to learn, that from a group of elite competition, that he was selected for such a prestigious award. To him, the recognition comes from being one member of a very talented group of recruiters.

    “I did my job,” he said. “I've been lucky to have some great leaders and I've taken things from each of them to make me who I am today. My success is a reflection of the success of my Sailors, I truly believe that.”

