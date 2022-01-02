NTAG Portland Recruiter selected as Navy Recruiting Command Assessor of the Year

Dan Rachal

NTAG Portland Public Affairs



PORTLAND – Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) recently named Machinist Mate Nuclear First Class Tyler Johnson, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Portland, the 2021 CNRC Assessor of the Year. Johnson was selected from more than 3,000 of his peers at 26 NTAGs across the nation.



Johnson has worked hard to become a great recruiter, one who helps others find success in the Navy because he was heavily influenced by his own recruiter before joining.



“I had a great recruiter who was hands down the biggest reason I joined the Navy after he pulled me out of class during high school,” he said. “So I wanted to give others the same opportunity and level of service I had.”



Coming up on the end of his time recruiting, Johnson is proud of the work he has done and the opportunity to change the lives of young people, knowing that he is helping staff the Navy of the future, and also the personal growth that being a recruiter has brought. In the beginning, he was hesitant to get out of his comfort zone by engaging with people and with public speaking. Now, he’s much more comfortable doing both.



He credits being recognized as the best in the nation by Navy Recruiting Command to his work ethic and holding himself to high standards.



“It was great knowing that the extra time and work I put in throughout the year was recognized on a National level,” he said. “I made sure to hold myself accountable for everything I was responsible for. I put in the work needed whether it was during normal hours or overtime and take pride in my work and what my name is on.”



NTAG Portland has 18 Navy recruiting stations covering more than 200,000 square miles in rural and metropolitan areas in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California and Nevada. Follow NTAG Portland on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/navyjobsportland) and Instagram (@navy_jobs_portland).



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



