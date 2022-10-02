167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight February 2022

Senior Airman Emma Van Horn is a knowledge management specialist for the 167th Communications Flight and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for February 2022.

As a knowledge management specialist, Van Horn is responsible for the coordination and distribution of information and data, managing the flow, distribution, life cycle and disposal of communications and information integral to our operations.

“Senior Airman Van Horn has been a tremendous asset to not just communications flight, but the entire wing,” said Maj. Donald F. Carpenter, 167th Communications Flight commander. “She was instrumental in creating process efficiency over the last year utilizing automation and workflow creation for a number of administrative tasks.”

Carpenter said Van Horn has also excelled outside the wing.

“She is in the final semester of her bachelor’s degree program a year ahead of her classmates and was selected for the highly-competitive Bank of America Information Security Analyst Program, where she will be immersed in several different disciplines before selecting a career track to work for the organization upon graduation.”



Hometown: Winchester, VA

Job Title: Knowledge Management

How long have you served in the unit? 3 years in February

How does your job support the 167th’s mission? Knowledge Management is responsible for coordinating and distributing proper information and data throughout the Wing.

Civilian job: In July I’m starting a rotational program with Bank of America’s Cybersecurity Department.

Education: Gradating in May with my Bachelor’s Degree in Cybersecurity.

Hobbies: Working out, hiking, snowboarding and spending time with my dogs.

Goals: Pass the Security + Certification before I graduate so I can provide more support and value to the communications flight.

I am proudest of: Being awarded Airman of the Year for the Wing and for the state of West Virginia.

People may be surprised to know this about me: For senior superlatives I won most likely to get the teacher off topic.

The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: Learn Power Automate and Power Apps which has allowed me to automate several processes throughout the wing such as orders request, hotel reservations, and help desk requests.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: Always work hard and put 100% of your effort into every task and it will not go unnoticed. In addition, excuses are the nails that build the house of failure.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Push yourself to complete tasks on time and to the best of your ability. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Take advantage of every opportunity. Always be a team player.

The best thing about working with my team is: The communications flight is very supportive and willing to go out of their way to assist others and team members. In addition, they recognize every team member for their accomplishments and hard work. Everyone encourages each other to excel and advance their professional career.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 08:12 Story ID: 414401 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight February 2022, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.