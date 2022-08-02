Recruit Training Command Meet the Sailor

Seaman Recruit Jamesley Bazile recently graduated from the #Navy ‘s only #BootCamp. We sat down with him to ask a few questions, so that everyone has a chance to meet one of our newest Sailors!



Q: Why did you join the Navy?



A: I joined the Navy for a fresh start or a new beginning in my life. I want to travel the world, experience new culture, and make lifetime friends in the Navy. I hope I can develop financial stability to go school for engineering and music production, and also have a good standard of living. One goal I would like to accomplish is being an officer one day.



Q: What does being recognized as a spotlight Sailor mean to you?



A: I feel like it’s a sign of many accomplishments to come. It feels rewarding to be recognized and it adds to that motivating edge to keep going. I was also very surprised.



Q: Who motivated you during boot camp and how did they do that?



A: My sister [A petty officer first class in the Navy] is my biggest motivator. She prepared me mentally very well, and when I was struggling or going through something she always knew what to say to pick me back up again. I saw a picture of her in dress blues; she was recognized for an award at the time. It was the spark to my journey into the Navy. Everything that she did and owned showed me what grind mode looks like. She inspired me and gave me guidance throughout bootcamp with the tools to perform as best as I can. She always tells me, “Don’t be as good as me, be better than me.” The pressure that she applied will be the same pressure I will apply to my career in the Navy.



Q: What was the biggest challenge for you in boot camp?



A: The biggest challenge for me was definitely swimming. I was terrified, because I knew I couldn’t swim. I struggled, but the more I swim the better I became until finally near the end of Boot Camp I passed and it was such a great accomplishment and relief for me. The instructors are very great at what they do. Everyone has the capability to pass the swim, those instructors will not let you fail. I attended swim lessons every week. They really focus on building your confidence in the water. Then they take small steps to build your technique and swimming form. As long as you try you will be fine, the instructors’ favorite saying is to “never quit on yourself,” especially before you even try.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 16:00 Story ID: 414369 Location: IL, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit Training Command Meet the Sailor, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.