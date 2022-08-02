Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Meet the Sailor

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Seaman Recruit Jamesley Bazile poses for a portrait photo at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Meet the Sailor [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    recruit training command
    portrait
    USN

