3rd Brigade conducts Emergency Readiness Deployment Exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy | Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy | Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, palletize bags during an alert recall for an Emergency Readiness Deployment Exercise February 8, 2022. The purpose of this exercise is to increase unit readiness and for the brigade’s equipment and personnel to be ready to deploy within hours of an alert, and for supporting agencies to be prepared to support out-load and deployment operations when needed. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky—The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducts an Emergency Readiness Deployment Exercise to test their ability to be ready at a moment’s notice on February 8, 2022.



The brigade started out the day with an alert to its subordinate units to be prepared and ready for movement within an hour of receiving a call from leadership.



All units were tasked to ensure all chalks conducted load-out procedures, Soldier Readiness Processing packets were validated, and finally, execute the EDRE.



“The purpose of this exercise is to rehearse and to prepare our Soldiers, our families, and our equipment in order to increase our level of readiness to deploy,” said Col. Mark Federovich, commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Executing an EDRE, now, enables us to improve our level of readiness to engage in any combat or contingency mission confidently.”



The EDRE is conducted in four phases: planning, condition setting and preparation, execution, with an After-Action Review to go over any sustains or improvements to the processes during the drill.



“This exercise was designed to stress and flex all the systems logistically and administratively to ensure we have proper systems and procedures in place so whenever we do deploy, we are ready,” said 1st Sgt. Chris Mitchell, first sergeant of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Brigade, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. On the company level I’ve already identified areas that need improvement and ways we can become more efficient, and I assume every echelon above they’ve identified deficiencies as well.”



The intent of the EDRE is to validate 3rd brigade’s unit readiness in preparation to assume any Contingency Response Force mission. The EDRE increases readiness, allows the brigade to rehearse out-load procedures, and interoperability with Deployment Assistance Teams across the division.



“Although there was some confusion for Soldiers when given instructions for tasks, said Spc. Ashley Chochrek, a Soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. The participation from the company, as a whole, allowed us to complete our required tasks together and on time.”



The end state of the exercise is for the brigade’s equipment and personnel to be ready to deploy within hours of an alert, and for supporting agencies to be prepared to support out-load and deployment operations.