Courtesy Photo | Chelsea Cobb and Paisley, a service dog in training with America's VetDogs, relax at Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Cobb's family home while the family temporarily fosters Paisley.

Raising Paisley

A Job for the Cobbs

Story by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry

Photos Courtesy of the Cobb Family



When Amanda Cobb heard there was an opportunity to foster a service dog-in-training for Veterans and first responders, she did not hesitate to ask for more information to do so. She is an avid dog lover and feels that her home is in a “calmer sense” when there are dogs in it.

Amanda’s husband Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Cobb is a Human Resources Technician in the 26th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Massachusetts Army National Guard. He has been in the National Guard for 21 years, and is just a few days short of 20 years of active-duty service.

“My wife loves to give back to our nation’s heroes,” said Chief Cobb. He said that Amanda felt fostering Paisley, the dog in training, was another way to give back. The Cobbs are among a few National Guard volunteer families that stepped up to temporarily foster the puppies in training during the surge of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.



Paisley is a two-year-old black Labrador Retriever. The Cobbs said she is obedient and is loving towards all people -- including children and dogs.

Chief Cobb said that aside from being an Army wife for nearly 20 years, Amanda is also an Assistant Chief Technologist in Radiology at the Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare system. Before the Cobbs had children, they owned a doggy day care center.

“We have a son, CJ (14), and daughter, Chelsea (10),” said Cobb. “Both children have taken a big liking to Paisley. Paisley also is very much a fan of the kids. She is very respectful and fits right in with our family. If it was up to the kids Paisley would be staying with us as a forever home.”

The Cobb family has a ten pound 11-month-old Mini-Dachshund named Frank who thrives when around other dogs. They felt this would be a good experience for their entire family as well as Paisley.

In the past, the family has helped care for Lt. Col. Wrigley, the beloved Massachusetts National Guard Service Dog.

“Our family benefited from that,” said the Cobbs. “We love Wrigley and thought it would be nice to give back in any way we could to America’s VetDogs. The few times we had Wrigley, our children were very responsible and loving with him. This made our decision to finally get a dog of our own now that the kids were old enough to help with responsibilities.”

The Cobbs said the experience has been amazing. If they were given the decision again to foster Paisley, they would hands down have made the same choice.

“Our family loves having Paisley home with us and it will be very hard to say goodbye to her when she is off to her final training,” said Chief Cobb. “Our daughter will miss practicing commands with her daily and our son will miss walking her with us. My wife will likely cry the rest of the month of February when she is gone. Our dog Frank will surely miss his best friend. We want to thank America’s VetDogs for trusting us and giving this opportunity not only to give back but the pleasure to experience Paisley.”