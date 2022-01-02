Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raising Paisley

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    Chelsea Cobb and Paisley, a service dog in training with America's VetDogs, relax at Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Cobb's family home while the family temporarily fosters Paisley.
    (Courtesy Photo from the Cobb Family)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Raising Paisley: A Job for the Cobbs

    Massachusetts National Guard
    Service Dog
    VetDogs

