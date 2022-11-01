All Service members deserve to work and live in a respectful, inclusive environment while serving our nation. While this campaign is focused on sexual assault of male Service members, it is inclusive of all Service members affected by sexual assault or at higher risk of sexual violence. This includes the experiences of women, racial and ethnic minorities, and LGBTQ+ Service members.



The campaign acknowledges Courage can take many forms. Coping and surviving with the aftermath of sexual assault takes Courage. The willingness to acknowledge the benefits of seeking available help and resources reflects Courage. There is Courage in moving through the healing process and finding your unique path to recovery. Courage is evident when a friend or loved one steps forward and offers to help. There is Courage in maintaining a command climate that prevents, responds to, and supports Service members who are affected by sexual assault or at higher risk of sexual violence. Courage helps us start over despite doubts and worries. We honor all these forms of Courage.



Powerful acts of Courage can fuel change.



Campaign Materials

A variety of multimedia materials are now available that provide standardized messaging, share important resources, and promote ongoing discussions on this important issue.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 22:37 Story ID: 414314 Location: VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD Men's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Campaign, by LTC Gennelle Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.