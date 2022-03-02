Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Mangold

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Mangold from the 36th Communications Squadron was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 3, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



Mangold manages 13.8 million dollars worth of command and control link nodes, which consists of all the radio systems on base. He also manages a 2.4 million dollar anti-jam system, which is Andersen AFB’s contingency fall back communications system in the event of an emergency. Additionally, he oversees a 10 thousand dollars worth of satellite communications for rotating forces in support of the continuous Bomber Task Force missions.



He maintains a 2.8 million dollar Defense Meteorological Satellite Program, which provides a third of the global weather coverage for all Department of Defense assets to ensure the safety of aircraft and personnel. His team also maintains Guam’s Air Defense Region network, which is a link between Guam and Hawaii. This large-scale air and sea radar system monitors unknown objects that may pose a threat to Hawaii or Guam so that they may be intercepted.



“Staff Sgt. Mangold is a very valuable part of my team.” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheryl Lawless, section chief of radio frequency transmissions with the 36 CS. “The importance of his radio expertise has really shown during multiple exercises held on Andersen AFB.”



Not only does Mangold support 36 CS daily operations, he also assists the 644th Combat Readiness section as an instructor. He is certified in USAF Range Safety Official and Explosives Handling/Operations as well as Field Craft Hostile and Tactical Combat Casualty Care. These certifications have allowed Mangold to lead four sessions of combative training and one Dragon Force FC-H course for the 644th Combat Communications Squadron.



By training members at Andersen AFB, the Air Force has saved about 98.7 thousand dollars in TDY costs for similar training in the states.



Along with these courses, Mangold constantly makes training within the 36 CS a priority. He has pushed his Airmen and peers to complete qualifications in a timely manner.



“I feel the best part of my job is training people on how to use and maintain ground to air radios,” said Mangold. “Seeing people’s reaction when they get to communicate with live flying aircraft is an awesome experience.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Good work, Airman Mangold!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 18:37 Story ID: 414310 Location: GU Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Mangold, by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.