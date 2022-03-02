Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Mangold

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Mangold, the non-commissioned officer in charge of radio operations with the 36th Communications Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week award from U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. John Payne, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 3, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

