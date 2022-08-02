Surface Combat Systems Training Command Announces its Small Site Civilian of the Year

Courtesy Photo | 220204-N-N0443-3001 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 04, 2022) Official portrait of Keith Thompson,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220204-N-N0443-3001 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 04, 2022) Official portrait of Keith Thompson, Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s Small Site Civilian of the Year for 2021. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy Surface Combat Systems Training Command Det Middle Atlantic) see less | View Image Page

DAHLGREN, Va. - Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) recently announced its Small Site Civilian of the Year (COY) for 2021.



Mr. Keith Thompson, a training specialist for SCSTC Det Middle Atlantic, located in Norfolk, Virginia, was selected for this award.



“There were many deserving candidates,” Thompson said. “I am truly appreciative and thank SCSTC for this recognition.”



Mr. Brian Deters, SCSTC’s executive director, says Thompson was selected because of his strong work ethic, dedication to the mission, and his overall performance.



“As a training specialist, Keith is the primary point of contact for all curriculum related aspects for SCSTC Det Middle Atlantic,” Deters explained. “He ensures all training materials are current, relevant and approved for use for fleet training to meet mission readiness.”



Throughout 2021, Thompson certified 27 military instructors and ensured semi-annual and annual evaluations were completed in accordance with SCSTC guidance. He completed 42 formal course reviews, provided over 100 hours of training in areas such as Electronic Training Resource Management System (eTRMS), Corporate Enterprise Training Activity Resource Systems (CeTARS), instructor certifications, and lesson plan development.



Lt. Cmdr. Brandon Bridges, SCSTC Det Middle Atlantic’s officer in charge, says Thompson is an ideal teammate and exceptional asset to SCSTC Det Middle Atlantic and the entire domain.



“Keith has numerous responsibilities as a training specialist,” Bridges said. “However, no matter how full his plate is, he always has a positive attitude. He is constantly seeking out additional responsibilities and is quick to volunteer to assist others within and outside of the command to best meet the training mission."



Thompson was selected as Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) for the fourth quarter of 2021 and has been part of the SCSTC team for four years.



“The most satisfying part of my job is working with Navy personnel, up and down the chain of command, to effectively train Sailors to be better prepared to take the fight to the next level.” Thompson said.



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). NETC, led by Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, NETC recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.



The former Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) has been renamed the Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) as part of a large internal realignment effort. SCSTC is a training organization of over 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations and implements culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a Surface Warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skillsets of building the kill chain and closing the fire control loop. SCSTC delivers system and platform specific combat systems training to a growing surface Navy. SCSTC delivers training to over 35,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 22 partner nations annually. Our overall mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!



