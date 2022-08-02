Surface Combat Systems Training Command Announces Headquarters Civilian of the Year

DAHLGREN, Va. - Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) recently announced its Headquarters Civilian of the Year (COY) for 2021.



Ms. Cyndy Duscio, the information system security manager (ISSM) and cybersecurity workforce program manager (CSWF-PM) for SCSTC’s chief information officer (CIO), N6, was selected for this high achievement.



Mr. Brian Deters, SCSTC’s executive director, says Duscio’s accomplishments for 2021 are numerous and impactful.



“As the sole ISSM for the SCSTC domain, Cyndy obtained an Authority to Operate [ATO] for the Aegis Modernization Operator Trainer [AMOT] creating the foundation for accreditation of the Aegis Virtual Operations Trainer [AVOT],” Deters said. “The AMOT ATO effort is a major accomplishment and is critical to our Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment Combat Systems [STAVE-CS] and Ready, Relevant Learning [RRL] training solutions. Cyndy is truly dedicated to the mission and plays a key role in executing our vision for the future of combat systems training."



Duscio also conducted multiple virtual Manager's Internal Control Program/Command Inspection site visits.



“Cyndy completely revamped the Cybersecurity portion of the inspection program,” explained Mr. Tom Kleis, SCSTC’s CIO, N6. “With each site visit, she ensured mission readiness and enhanced our domain’s cybersecurity posture. Since the end of 2019, when Cyndy came onboard, she has been a driving force not only here in Dahlgren, but throughout our 12 global locations.”



Duscio was selected as Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) for the first quarter of 2021 and has been part of the SCSTC team for over two years.



“I am honored to be selected for this award and to be part of this extraordinary workforce,” she said. “One of my favorite aspects of my job is the ability to work with and support our active duty military. We, as civilians, owe so much to our military and to be a part of a team that enables them to train successfully is something I take seriously and have a lot of pride in.”



Capt. George Kessler, SCSTC’s commodore, says Duscio is driven and an indispensable member of the team.



“I assumed duties as commodore in January and have only known Ms. Duscio for a short time but she clearly is a true professional and vital to SCSTC and the Navy,” Kessler said. “I know she will continue to implement innovative solutions to accomplish our mission ensuring our Surface Leaders have the tools they need to succeed.”



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). NETC, led by Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, NETC recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.



The former Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) has been renamed the Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) as part of a large internal realignment effort. SCSTC is a training organization of over 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations and implements culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a Surface Warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skillsets of building the kill chain and closing the fire control loop. SCSTC delivers system and platform specific combat systems training to a growing surface Navy. SCSTC delivers training to over 35,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 22 partner nations annually. Our overall mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!



