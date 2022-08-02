NAVWAR Outreach Team Wins STEM Advocate of the Quarter Award

Photo By Ramon Go | 220204-N-GC965-0014 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 4, 2022) Yolanda Tanner poses for a photo as one...... read more read more Photo By Ramon Go | 220204-N-GC965-0014 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 4, 2022) Yolanda Tanner poses for a photo as one of the key team members of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Enterprise Virtual Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Outreach Team selected for the STEM Education and Outreach Advocate of the Quarter Award. Tanner served as the STEM Systems Command Lead and the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific STEM Director facilitating 118 STEM outreach events in conjunction with the NIWC Atlantic STEM Outreach Team. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Enterprise Virtual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Outreach Team has been selected to receive the Department of Defense (DoD) STEM Advocate of the Quarter award for their innovative outreach efforts and continued leadership amid the COVID-19 pandemic, positively impacting thousands of students and educators nationwide.



The team, including Yolanda Tanner (Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific), Kelly Thompson (NIWC Atlantic) and Tonya Hamann (NIWC Atlantic), is being recognized for their exemplary support to the DoD’s mission to inspire young Americans in STEM through their determined advocacy for education and community outreach programs connected to modernization and technology priorities.



“This team’s enthusiasm and dedication to STEM outreach, keeping today’s youth engaged despite current challenges, goes far beyond their normal day-to-day duties,” said NAVWAR Executive Director John Pope. “We are beyond proud of the incredible impact their work has had on local and national communities, inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals in support of NAVWAR, the Navy and the Nation.”



Together the team demonstrated dedication to mentoring, encouraging and informing students about STEM education and workforce opportunities despite challenges due to the pandemic. Pivoting to a virtual environment, they facilitated a total of 118 outreach events, enabling more than 40,000 K-12 students to engage in STEM programming efforts across the country.



This included developing For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) robotics programming in support of local, regional and state competitions while guiding more than 130 workforce-mentored teams. The team also connected with upwards of 500 college students from public and private research institutions, historically black colleges and universities, and Hispanic and other minority serving institutes across the country to aid in the facilitation of STEM retention, efficacy and identity.



“This award is a testament to the creativity, adaptability and resiliency of our STEM outreach program directors, leads, team members and volunteers across the NAVWAR Enterprise,” said Tanner. “This prestigious award is significant as it represents the excellence and evolution of our STEM programming and its’ ability to pivot and reimagine STEM programming at local, regional and national levels in a fluid COVID environment.”



Moving forward the team will continue to focus on student populations underrepresented in STEM careers, with future goals including the development of STEM virtual and face-to-face hybrid models aimed at reducing barriers to STEM entry and making broader impacts with students across the nation.



The team will have an opportunity to present their work at an upcoming DoD Innovators Spotlight Series virtual webinar. This open-to-the-public webinar will provide a web-based platform for attendees to meet recognized awardees while learning about their work and best practices.









About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.