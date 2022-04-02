STEM Outreach Advocate of the Quarter Award

220204-N-GC965-0014 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 4, 2022) Yolanda Tanner poses for a photo as one of the key team members of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Enterprise Virtual Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Outreach Team selected for the STEM Education and Outreach Advocate of the Quarter Award. Tanner served as the STEM Systems Command Lead and the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific STEM Director facilitating 118 STEM outreach events in conjunction with the NIWC Atlantic STEM Outreach Team. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

