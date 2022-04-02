Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEM Outreach Advocate of the Quarter Award

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    220204-N-GC965-0014 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 4, 2022) Yolanda Tanner poses for a photo as one of the key team members of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Enterprise Virtual Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Outreach Team selected for the STEM Education and Outreach Advocate of the Quarter Award. Tanner served as the STEM Systems Command Lead and the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific STEM Director facilitating 118 STEM outreach events in conjunction with the NIWC Atlantic STEM Outreach Team. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 14:32
    Photo ID: 7039094
    VIRIN: 220204-N-GC965-0014
    Resolution: 2100x1397
    Size: 499.29 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM Outreach Advocate of the Quarter Award, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    STEM
    NIWC
    NAVWAR
    STEM Education and Outreach Advocate

