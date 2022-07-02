NTAG Nashville Sailor Selected as CNRC E-Talent Sailor of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 7, 2022) – Fire Control Technician 1st Class Cody Leaver, a native of Covington, In., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Nashville, was selected as Commander, Navy Recruiting Command’s (CNRC) E-Talent Sailor of the Year for FY-21.



Leaver, who will celebrate eight years in the Navy this April, joined the NTAG Nashville team in October of 2019 as a field recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Franklin.



“When I checked into the command, the command’s Chief Recruiter – Navy Counselor Master Chief (CRF) Alvaro Perazaportillo, told me that I was hand-picked to join the E-Talent team,” said Leaver. “My first question at the command was, what’s E-Talent? And the rest was history.”



Cdr. Lauren Majchrzak, Commanding Officer NTAG Nashville stated that Leaver learned the ropes quickly and became a phenomenal E-Talent scout for NTAG Nashville and a Salesforce whiz kid.



When the former E-Talent Department Leading Chief Petty Officer (DLCPO) detached, FT2 Leaver was hand-selected to become the new E-Talent DLCPO, a role usually reserved for a Sailor within the CRF community or the paygrade of E-7. His dedication to the job, his Sailors and the command resulted in his Meritorious Advancement to First Class Petty Officer in March of 2021.



“FT1 Leaver was hand-selected to lead the E-Talent team due to his professional work ethic, drive to succeed, and exceptional knowledge of Salesforce,” said LT Elizabeth Turner, NTAG Nashville’s Enlisted Production Officer (EPO).



FT1 Leaver leads a team of two Chief Petty Officers, 4 Petty Officers, and 1 civilian and their daily contribution to the command’s goal cannot be understated and Nashville’s E-Talent Team consistently contributed over 40% of the command’s monthly goal throughout FY-21. In November of 2021, the command selected FT1 Leaver to compete for the E-Talent Sailor of the Year against 27 NTAG E-Talent coordinators across the nation, which included senior First Classes and Chief Petty Officers.



“Petty Officer Leaver goes above and beyond the expectations of an E-Talent coordinator. His drive for the success not only shines through the management of the E-Talent team, but throughout NTAG Nashville as well,” said Turner.



When asked about his selection as the E-Talent Sailor of the year, Leaver stated, “The feeling is surreal. It is an honor to be named E-Talent Sailor of the Year because it is a newish award and I believe electronic recruiting is the way of the future. To be named the best E-Talent recruiter in the Nation helps solidify that my methods are creating an impact in the overall US Navy recruiting mission, US Navy fleet manning, and defense of our beautiful country!"



NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. NTAG Nashville employs over 200 recruiters, support personnel, and civilians in its mission to recruit individuals who meet standards for naval service. Follow NTAG Nashville on Facebook – NTAG Nashville.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 12:36 Story ID: 414257 Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Hometown: COVINGTON, IN, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Nashville Sailor Selected as CNRC E-Talent Sailor of the Year, by PO1 Nicolas Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.