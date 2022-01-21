Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 12:35 Photo ID: 7040550 VIRIN: 220121-N-GZ222-0001 Resolution: 2681x3772 Size: 4.39 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NTAG Nashville Sailor Selected as CNRC E-Talent Sailor of the Year, by PO1 Nicolas Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.