NASHVILLE,TN. (Jan. 21, 2022) - Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville E-Talent Sailor of the Year, Fire Control Technician 1st Class Cody Leaver, poses for a photo for official records. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nicolas Lopez/Released)
This work, NTAG Nashville Sailor Selected as CNRC E-Talent Sailor of the Year, by PO1 Nicolas Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NTAG Nashville Sailor Selected as CNRC E-Talent Sailor of the Year
