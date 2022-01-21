Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Nashville Sailor Selected as CNRC E-Talent Sailor of the Year

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicolas Lopez 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

    NASHVILLE,TN. (Jan. 21, 2022) - Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville E-Talent Sailor of the Year, Fire Control Technician 1st Class Cody Leaver, poses for a photo for official records. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nicolas Lopez/Released)

    SOY
    Navy
    CNRC
    E-Talent

