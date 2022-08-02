Palm Bay Native Named Active Component Officer Recruiter of the Year

Jacksonville, Fla. – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Jacksonville Chief Yeoman Jason Ussia, a Palm Bay, FL native, was recently named Navy Recruiting Command’s Active Component Officer Recruiter of the Year (ROY).



ROY is awarded to a sailor who demonstrates outstanding leadership and superior performance by going above and beyond as a recruiter.



“My favorite part of recruiting is sitting down with future Naval Officers and doing what I can to help them start the next chapter of their life,” said Ussia.



Chief Ussia’s impressive performance is a true testament of his devotion and commitment to mission success. His professionalism and compassion strengthened internal and external Commander, Navy Recruiting Command relationships while promoting a culture of innovation and excellence.



“I’ve always been a hard worker,” said Ussia. “At times I would put my personal life on hold and mainly focus on my work, so that I could get ahead. My grandmother always told me that if you want something, you have to work hard for it, and eventually all of your hard work will pay off.”



As an Active Component General Officer Recruiter for NTAG Jacksonville, he led, trained and mentored 30 Future Naval Officers. With a recruiting goal of 14 accessions, he submitted 27 kits to Commander, Navy Recruiting, attained 25 selections and shippers, while achieving 100% shipping and 100% Officer Candidate School graduation rates. His dedication to mission accomplishment was vital in NTAG Jacksonville being ranked 2nd in Officer Production for Commander, Navy Recruiting Region East.



“It was an honor to even be nominated, let alone win such an award,” said Ussia. “It was a team effort. Even though my name is the only one listed, there are a few others behind the scenes who helped make this possible. I was just blessed to have the best Officer Programs team and a Chain of Command who supported me and allowed me to be successful.”



Chief Ussia was able to brilliantly and accurately analyze challenges, conceptualize corrective actions, and effectively implement change by using his influence to foster a professional winning attitude throughout the NTAG Jacksonville command.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group Jacksonville's area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Florida and Georgia.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil.

