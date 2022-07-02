U.S. Air Force Academy graduate leads tactical level cyber operations for the 688th Cyberspace Wing

Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks.



Today, we recognize U.S. Air Force Capt. Angela Johnson, Maintenance Flight Commander, 33rd Network Warfare Squadron. Johnson recently earned Flight Commander of the Year for the 26th Cyberspace Operations Group.



Johnson, a graduate of the prestigious United States Air Force Academy, is no stranger to diving in, being a part of a team and making an impact. She was hand selected for a special duty first assignment at the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School as a Military Training Officer and Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach.



Whether on or off the court or in the cyberspace domain Johnson is a people-focused leader, dedicated to her craft and making an impact.



Read this quick Q&A that captures a snapshot of her accomplishments in the Air Force and why Black History Month is important to her.



What do you see as some of your major contributions or highlights of your career?

Some great contributions that I have been a part of at the tactical level are projects like informing the Air Force Zero Trust solution to include testing products like Microsoft Defender for Endpoint; aiding in the creation of mobile Air Force Computer Emergency Response kits for the modern defense of our Air Force fighter jets; and onboarding our next-generation Security Information and Event Management platform, enhancing the way we do business in the Air Force’s sole, persistent defensive cyberspace operations squadron.



I was also able to do a special duty first assignment at the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School as a Military Training Officer and Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach!



Even with all the projects I have been a part of, my career highlights don’t involve projects, but people. I have had the privilege of leading, developing, and supporting many exceptional Airmen; nothing beats receiving a message from them thanking me for the impact that I have had on their lives—that is always a fantastic highlight!



What is important for you about being in a STEM AFSC, being a leader and representation?



In a STEM career field, representation is important to me; I was once referred to as a “unicorn,” which I was initially very fond of because I value being unique. However, being a “unicorn” can mean that you’re alone, even when you’re in a conference room full of people. In recent times, our Air Force has done a fantastic job of working to eliminate any physical barriers that may be present with regards to racial disparity (emphasizing the value of diversity, inclusion, and representation). This can provide our Airmen the space to maneuver through some of the mental barriers that are often present but unrecognized or unaddressed.



What does BHM mean to you?



To me, Black History Month doesn’t mean that I get to recognize and celebrate the value of diversity, but that others get to recognize and celebrate the value of diversity. As an African American woman, black history is in my DNA, so I live and appreciate it every day; Black History Month enables this same sort of recognition and appreciation on a national scale.

How do you celebrate BHM?



I celebrate Black History Month by continuing to educate myself and others on the plethora of black trailblazers throughout history; not just the well-known pioneers like Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, or Rosa Parks, but those who may be less familiar but who were equally essential to paving the way for individuals such as myself. Examples like Henry Flipper, who was the first African American to graduate from a U.S. Military Academy or Georgiana Simpson, who was the first African American woman to receive a PhD in the U.S. or Daniel Hale Williams, who was the first African American surgeon to successfully perform a heart surgery. This knowledge is inspiring, and these individuals deserve to be remembered for the outstanding accomplishments that set the stage for so many others.



What are your future plans/goals?



My future goals are to continue trying to be the best Air Force Officer I can be; I’m a very ‘bloom where you’re planted’ kind of person, so every day I wake up and give 110% effort in everything I do. In the words of my late father, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. retired Mick Johnson, “The rewards we enjoy in life are directly proportionate to our efforts.” With that mindset, anyone can have a bright future.

