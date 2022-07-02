Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 17:44 Photo ID: 7039505 VIRIN: 220207-F-DH023-848 Resolution: 828x820 Size: 720.25 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate leads tactical level cyber operations for the 688th Cyberspace Wing, by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.