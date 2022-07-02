Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Academy graduate leads tactical level cyber operations for the 688th Cyberspace Wing

    U.S. Air Force Academy graduate leads tactical level cyber operations for the 688th Cyberspace Wing

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Angela Johnson, , Maintenance Flight Commander, 33rd Network Warfare Squadron poses with her medallion for Flight Commander of the Year for the 26th Cyberspace Operations Group.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 17:44
    Photo ID: 7039505
    VIRIN: 220207-F-DH023-848
    Resolution: 828x820
    Size: 720.25 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate leads tactical level cyber operations for the 688th Cyberspace Wing, by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Air Force Academy graduate leads tactical level cyber operations for the 688th Cyberspace Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    stem
    people
    usafa
    bhm
    688cw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT