Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Family Medicine Residency Program again earns accreditation from Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 1, 2022) – Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Family Medicine Residency Program Director Cmdr. Dustin Smith (right) reviews patient cases with Lt. Nathaniel Irvine, a family medicine resident physician. NH Jacksonville's Family Medicine Residency Program has again earned accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). The residency program, first accredited in 1971, has earned numerous awards for scholarly activity and teaching. ACGME is an independent, not-for-profit, physician-led organization that sets standards for preparing physicians to deliver safe, high-quality medical care. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Family Medicine Residency Program has again earned accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).



“I’m so proud of our Family Medicine Residency Program,” said Capt. Teresa Allen, NH Jacksonville’s commander, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville’s commanding officer, and an alumna of NH Jacksonville’s residency program. “These highly skilled physicians will continue to support the health and readiness of service members, families, and retirees all over the world — at home and deployed.”



Continuously accredited since 1971, NH Jacksonville’s Family Medicine Residency Program is the Navy’s oldest and largest. The program has earned numerous awards for scholarly activity and teaching, and a 100 percent pass rate for board certification.



Family Medicine residents are physicians who have completed medical school. By the end of the first year of residency, each has completed training rotations in primary and inpatient care, emergency medicine, obstetrics, pediatrics, general surgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, urology, and dermatology.



To become board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), physicians must be licensed and successfully complete three years of residency training in a program (like NH Jacksonville’s) that’s accredited by the ACGME. Additionally, physicians must meet all board requirements and pass the ABFM board certification exam.



ACGME is an independent, not-for-profit, physician-led organization that sets standards for preparing physicians to deliver safe, high-quality medical care.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver health care and readiness. NH Jacksonville and its five branch health clinics serve 175,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, including 56,000 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville and its five units support warfighters' medical readiness to deploy and clinicians' readiness to save lives.