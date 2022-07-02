Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard to reopen Florence ID card office

    FLORENCE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Story by Capt. Jessica Donnelly 

    South Carolina National Guard

    COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina National Guard will be reopening the ID card office at the readiness center located in Florence, South Carolina, beginning Feb. 8, 2022.

    The readiness center is located at 400 S. Greer Road, Florence, South Carolina, 29506. The phone number is 803-299-1334. The hours of operation are 8a.m.-3:45p.m., Tuesday-Friday. It is encouraged for service members, retirees, and other eligible customers to call before traveling to the location to confirm availability of services.

    ID card services include:

    -Issuing common access cards for all branches of service, contractors, DoD civilians, and military affiliates
    -Issuing retiree and eligible family member ID cards
    -Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) updates

    In addition to ID and DEERS services, the Florence Readiness Center will include a veterans advisor, health and wellness coach, behavioral health specialist, employment advisor, and Soldier and Family Readiness Specialist.

    The location was closed while the readiness center underwent scheduled renovations. The readiness center recently held a rededication ceremony Dec. 4, 2021, reopening the facility.

    For more information on frequently asked questions regarding military-issued ID cards, visit: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/DEERS-ID-Cards/

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
