South Carolina National Guard to reopen Florence ID card office

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey | The South Carolina National Guard held a rededication ceremony of the readiness center in Florence, South Carolina, Dec. 4, 2021. The Florence Readiness Center is the home of the 51st Military Police Battalion, South Carolina National Guard. The readiness center had numerous renovations and improvements completed to include improved office spaces, new restroom facilities, increased storage areas, updated fencing, resurfaced driveway, and a new emergency power system. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard)

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina National Guard will be reopening the ID card office at the readiness center located in Florence, South Carolina, beginning Feb. 8, 2022.



The readiness center is located at 400 S. Greer Road, Florence, South Carolina, 29506. The phone number is 803-299-1334. The hours of operation are 8a.m.-3:45p.m., Tuesday-Friday. It is encouraged for service members, retirees, and other eligible customers to call before traveling to the location to confirm availability of services.



ID card services include:



-Issuing common access cards for all branches of service, contractors, DoD civilians, and military affiliates

-Issuing retiree and eligible family member ID cards

-Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) updates



In addition to ID and DEERS services, the Florence Readiness Center will include a veterans advisor, health and wellness coach, behavioral health specialist, employment advisor, and Soldier and Family Readiness Specialist.



The location was closed while the readiness center underwent scheduled renovations. The readiness center recently held a rededication ceremony Dec. 4, 2021, reopening the facility.



For more information on frequently asked questions regarding military-issued ID cards, visit: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/DEERS-ID-Cards/